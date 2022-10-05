On Tuesday, Jorge Aguilar pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder per domestic violence in the death of 22-year-old Kirstion Fish.

The plea agreement also contains a stipulation that he be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Sentencing has been set for Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

