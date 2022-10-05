On Tuesday, Jorge Aguilar pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder per domestic violence in the death of 22-year-old Kirstion Fish.
The plea agreement also contains a stipulation that he be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Sentencing has been set for Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Yuma County Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey also vacated Aguilar’s upcoming trial.
At approximately 12:16 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020, Yuma police officers responded to the area of Avenue 1E and East 88th Street after receiving a report of a dead person.
Officers found the body of an unidentified female, who was described at the time as being Anglo or Hispanic, 20 to 30 years of age, with brown hair that had red or pink highlights.
Fish was identified two days later on Nov. 5, and Aguilar was arrested the following day at 4:56 a.m. in connection to the murder.
According to the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, Aguilar and Fish had met several years prior to her murder in Phoenix.
While they were together, Fish borrowed money from Aguilar. However, their relationship ended when she moved back home to Oregon without repaying him.
During a subsequent trip back to Phoenix to visit a friend, Aguilar convinced Fish to spend some of her time in Yuma and drove there to pick her up.
On the day of the murder, Aguilar drove Fish to the grove where her body was found, telling her he wanted to show her a tree that appeared to be smiling when the moon was shining on it.
When she got out of the car, Aguilar pulled out a gun, told her to turn away and not look back, then shot her.
When questioned by Yuma police about the murder, Aguilar stated that he had planned on killing her before he had made it to Gila Bend because he thought she was never going to pay him back.
He also told them, in reference to the tree, that he wanted her to see one last happy thing before she died.
During the course of their investigation Yuma police found two sets of footprints at the scene, one of which they said matched the work boots Aguilar admitted to wearing at the time.
He also told officers the gun he used was in his car.
Aguilar remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.