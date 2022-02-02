One of the three people arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting last year that injured one person was sentenced in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Romeo Jerome Gray pled guilty to an amended count of aggravated assault in a plea agreement with prosecutors last month that stipulated he be sentenced to no more than 3-1/2 years in prison.
In handing down the prison sentence Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey also gave Gray credit for 140 days he has already served.
Gray, who was represented by attorney Julie McDonald, had been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of drive-by shooting, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault, but under the terms of his plea agreement they were dismissed.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 5:10 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2021, with deputies responding to the 2800 block of West 5th Street for a report of shots fired.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found one victim who had sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds from bullets that had passed through the walls of a mobile home.
While there were three people inside the home at the time, only one person was injured. That person was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and was released after being treated.
During the course of the investigation Gray was identified as a suspect, along with Aliza Ramirez and Melissa Sanchez.
Gregorio Cota has also been named as another suspect of interest in the case, but he has yet to be apprehended.
