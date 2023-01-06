The man who was charged in connection to drugs being found at his residence following the execution of a search warrant was sentenced in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday.
Miguel Rodriguez, who is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond, was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation for an amended charge of facilitation to commit possession of a dangerous drug for sale.
As a condition of that probation, Superior Court Judge David Haws ordered that Rodriguez also must apply to drug court, and if accepted, successfully complete the program.
Rodriguez pled guilty to the offense in a plea bargain with prosecutors last month. Under its terms, he will be sentenced to prison for between six months and two years if he does not complete it.
In return for his guilty plea, charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous drug for sale and possession of a narcotic drug for sale against him were dismissed.
Rodriguez was represented by attorney Penny Higgenbottom.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff Office, the search warrant was executed in March at a residence in the 1300 block of North 13th Avenue, and it led to the discovery of methamphetamine, pills and other items of drug paraphernalia.
Approximately 3.21 ounces of methamphetamine, an estimated 608 counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl and other items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales were found at the home.
The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $1,822, while the counterfeit M30 pills were believed to have been worth $4,864 on the streets.
Three other people who were present at the residence were also arrested and charged in relation to the incident.