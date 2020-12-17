The lawyer representing the man charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in July that killed a 68-year-old woman will ask a Yuma County Superior Court judge at his client’s next hearing to consider releasing him pending sentencing.
During what was to be a change-of-plea hearing Tuesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court, attorney Theodore Abrams of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office asked that it be postponed until the end of the week
He explained that a plea deal has been offered in the case and his client intends to accept it, however, due to a scheduling error, he and his client were unable to meet, so it has not been signed yet.
Given the plea offer has a stipulated sentence to probation, Abrams added that he will also be asking that his client be released at that next hearing.
Abrams represents Eric Thompson, who has been charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, and appeared in person for the hearing.
When given the opportunity to address the court, two of the victim’s family members said they opposed Thompson’s release and that other victims may not be able to attend the next hearing on such a short notice.
A prosecutor from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, also addressed the court saying all of the victims would have to be notified of the next hearing, and it was unlikely that it could be done by Friday.
Upon hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey told Abrams that statutorily he didn’t think he could set the hearing on Friday because all the victims had the right to be present and would need to be notified.
He continued by saying that the earliest he could set the next hearing would be Jan. 5, 2021, and told Abrams he would recall the case later after he had time to discuss the matter with his client.
Thompson was arrested at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 11 on a warrant by the Yuma Police Department Traffic Unit and Investigation Division in the 6100 block of East 42nd Street.
According to Yuma police, on July 29 at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Avenue 6E in reference to a “man down” call.
The initial investigation revealed a 68-year-old female had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim, who was found on the side of the road, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers found the vehicle that was involved the following month, Aug. 5, thanks to tips from the community which YPD received through both the 78-Crime line and direct calls made to the department.
