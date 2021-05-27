The man charged in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 68-year-old woman last year has been sentenced to prison.
According to Yuma County Superior Court records, Eric Thompson was sentenced to a year in prison for leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury.
Thompson, who was also given credit for 251 days previously served, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson on May 20.
As part of the sentence Judge Nelson also ordered that Thompson must serve six months of intensive probation following his release and pay $1,892 in restitution.
Thompson, who was represented by attorney Theodore Abrams of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, pleaded guilty to the offense in a plea agreement on April 22.
Thompson was arrested at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2020, on a warrant by the Yuma Police Department Traffic Unit and Investigation Division in the 6100 block of East 42nd Street.
According to Yuma police, on July 29, 2020, at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Avenue 6E in reference to a “man down” call.
The initial investigation revealed a 68-year-old female had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim, who was found on the side of the road, was pronounced dead on scene.
Officers found the vehicle that was involved the following month, Aug. 5, thanks to tips from the community.
