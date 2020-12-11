The man who drove away from a fatal motorcycle crash earlier this year without waiting for police to arrive was taken into custody Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court after pleading guilty to the crime.
During a change-of-plea hearing, Antonio Lopez Nunez pleaded guilty to an amended count of failure to remain at the scene of a fatal accident in the Jan. 12 hit-and-run death of 40-year-old Michael Guinn.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson explained to Nunez that the crime carries a prison term that ranges from four years and nine months to 23 years in prison, with the presumptive sentence being nine years and four months.
Probation was also not available under the terms of the plea agreement.
The plea agreement, however, did contain a stipulation, Judge Nelson continued, that he be sentenced to a slightly mitigated prison term of seven years and four months.
He then talked Nunez, who appeared in person with his attorney, Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, through the change of plea, explaining his rights to him in order to make sure he understood what was happening.
Several of Guinn’s friends and family members were also present for the hearing, including his brother Bruce and mother Connie, both of whom addressed the court when given the opportunity.
“I’m happy he is finally being taken off the streets so he isn’t a danger to anyone else in our community,” Bruce Guinn said. “He deserves more time in prison than he is getting.”
Connie Guinn spoke about what she believed was Nunez’s lack of remorse, saying while he apologized for the family’s loss, he has never said he was sorry for what he had done.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan 14, 2020.
According to Yuma police, the hit-and-run crash happened at about 6:53 p.m., on Jan. 12, with officers responding to the 7000 block of East 32nd Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a black motorcycle being ridden by Guinn, who was pronounced dead at the scene, crashed while traveling westbound on 32nd Street.
Upon further investigation, however, the YPD Traffic Unit determined Guinn’s motorcycle had been struck by another vehicle. The offending vehicle fled the scene, but with the parts obtained during the investigation, it has been determined that the vehicle is a 2004-2012 Chevy Malibu.
The following day, at about 4:34 p.m., Nunez turned himself in at the Yuma Police Department and admitted to being the driver who struck the motorcycle that Guinn was riding.
He told police that he didn’t see Guinn’s motorcycle because he did not have his eyewear on at the time. He also said he stopped briefly but left the scene because he thought he had killed someone.
