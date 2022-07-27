The man arrested at the scene of a residential fire earlier this year won’t be doing any time in prison after accepting two separate plea agreements Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Appearing before Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, 21-year-old Isaac Meza pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous drug and attempted arson.
In explaining the terms of the plea agreements, Kinsey informed Meza that the possession of a dangerous drug charge carried a prison term ranging from one year to three years and nine months, with the presumptive sentence being two and a half years.
The attempted arson charge, he continued, carried a prison sentence ranging from two years to eight years and nine months, with the presumptive sentence being three and a half years.
However, each plea offer contained a stipulation that Meza be sentenced to a term of probation, with the type and length of term to be determined by the court.
“Is this the agreement you made with the state?” Judge Kinsey asked Meza.
Meza responded by saying, “Yes, sir.”
Kinsey explained that the stipulations were not binding on the court and that he could choose to reject them.
If that were to happen, Meza would have the opportunity to withdraw from the plea deal and present it to another judge, or have his case proceed to trial.
Meza, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, had been charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, arson, aggravated assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.
Under the terms of the plea agreements, those charges against him were dismissed. Sentencing has been set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 23.
Meza was arrested by Yuma police at approximately 9:34 a.m. on March 10 at a house fire in the 2100 block of South Madison Avenue.
When officers arrived, firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department were already on scene working to extinguish the fire.
The initial investigation revealed that the fire started in a bedroom. Firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to other areas of the home.
Meza lived at the home and there were no reports of any injuries.