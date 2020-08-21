Jimmy Roy Jordan was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison in Yuma County Superior Court for the murder last year of 31-year-old Marcus Jackson.
In handing down the sentence, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson also gave Jordan credit for 394 days he has already served in the county jail.
Jordan, who was represented by attorney Jerry Hernandez, pleaded guilty to an amended count of second-degree murder in a plea agreement with prosecutors in July.
As part of the plea deal, charges against him of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misconduct with weapons were dismissed.
Jackson’s widow was also present at the hearing and addressed the court, saying Jordan doesn’t understand the pain he has caused her family.
“I feel he should rot in jail for the rest of his life for what he did,” she said. “He doesn’t deserve mercy. He didn’t show Marcus any. Twenty years is not enough for taking a life.”
According to Yuma police, officers responded to the location at 4:43 a.m. July 19, 2019, in reference to a man down call. Upon their arrival on scene, officers located Jackson with gunshot wounds.
He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Jackson was eventually declared “brain dead” and placed on life support. He had been shot three times, once in the shoulder, once in the chest and once in the head.
Jordan was located July 23, 2019, in the 1800 block of South Walnut and was taken into custody without incident.
In 2019, Jordan, who eventually turned himself in, was wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office for questioning in connection to a triple murder that happened on Sept. 3 at a home in the 2700 block of West 5th Street.
Though he was never indicted in relation to the murders, he was charged with a number of drug offenses after a search warrant was carried out on his residence. That case was dropped earlier this year.
