A man who turned down a plea deal last year that stipulated he be sentenced to a 36-month term of supervised probation accepted a similar offer on Wednesday.
Antonio Campa-Robles entered a plea of “no contest” before Superior Court Judge David Haws in Yuma County Superior Court to an added felony charge of disorderly conduct.
In return for Campa-Robles’ “no contest” plea, four felony counts of aggravated assault against him were dismissed.
The plea offer in August required he enter a guilty plea.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 15. Campa-Robles is represented by attorney Richard Edgar.
Haws explained to Campa-Robles that as a condition of the probation, he could also be sentenced to up to a year in the county jail.
He also told Campa-Robles that if he violated the conditions of his probation, there is a possibility that he could receive a prison sentence ranging from four months to two years.
The felony disorderly conduct charged, he continued, will also be reduced to a misdemeanor upon successful completion of the term of probation.
Campa-Robles’ trial, which was scheduled to begin on Feb. 7, was vacated.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Campa-Robles and two other men were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St. on Feb. 8, 2022.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
All three men were later arrested.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Rene Castaneda-Benitez and Marvin Iniguez.