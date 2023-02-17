A man charged in connection to a parking lot disturbance was sentenced Wednesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court.
Appearing at the hearing out of custody, Antonio Campa-Robles was sentenced to 36-months of supervised probation for disorderly conduct.
Campa-Robles, who was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Haws, pleaded no contest to the offense last month in a plea bargain with prosecutors.
“The court has determined that probation is appropriate,” Judge Haws said in handing down the sentence.
In return for Campa-Robles’ no contest plea, four felony counts of aggravated assault against him were dismissed.
The felony disorderly conduct charge will also be reduced to a misdemeanor upon successful completion of the term of probation.
However, if Campa-Robles violates the conditions of his probation there is a possibility that he could receive a prison sentence ranging from four months to two years.
Campa-Robles was represented by attorney Richard Edgar.
After explaining to Campa-Robles that he could have his civil rights restored upon completion of his sentence, Judge Haws ordered that he report to the Yuma County Adult Probation Department.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Campa-Robles and two other men were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St. on Feb. 8, 2022.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
All three men were later arrested.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Rene Castaneda-Benitez and Marvin Iniguez.