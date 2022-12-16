A man charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in a motel parking lot just over two years ago changed his plea to guilty Thursday during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court.
Appearing with Phoenix attorney Michael Burnays by his side, Gabriel Aragon pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson.
To do so, Aragon had to admit that he and an accomplice murdered 26-year-old Gonzalez-Bravo and stole a large duffel bag that contained numerous weapons from his car.
In return for Aragon’s guilty plea, charges of 1st-degree murder, armed robbery, theft and theft of means of transportation against him were dismissed.
Two counts of criminal damage and one count of hindering prosecution were also dismissed.
Under the terms of his plea agreement Aragon will be sentenced to prison for no less than 16 years, but no more than 22 years.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson talked Aragon through the plea agreement, explaining his rights to him and making sure he understood what was happening.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.
On Friday, March 8, 2019, at approximately 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 W. 8th St.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island.
The victim, who was later identified as Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Aragon’s accomplice in the murder, Anthony Guillen, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in October.