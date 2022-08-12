One of the two men charged in connection to the 2019 shooting of Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo turned down a plea offer last year, opting for a jury trial.
He has since reconsidered.
On Thursday, during a change-of-plea hearing in Yuma County Superior Court, Anthony Guillen decided to admit that he and an accomplice murdered 26-year-old Gonzalez-Bravo.
In doing so, Guillen pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder and will be sentenced to prison for between 16 and 25 years.
In return for his guilty plea, charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, theft of means of transportation, burglary and two counts of criminal damage against him were dismissed.
His trial, which was scheduled to begin on Sept. 13, was also vacated.
Guillen is being represented by attorney Wm. Michael Smith.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson talked Guillen through the plea agreement, explaining his rights to him and making sure he understood what was happening.
He also asked Guillen a series of questions, such as if any promises were made to get him to plead guilty, other than the ones contained in the plea agreement, or if any force or threats had been made to compel him to plead guilty.
Guillen answered no to all of the questions. Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8.
On Friday, March 8, 2019, at approximately 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 W. 8th St.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island.
The victim, who was later identified as Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
According to Guillen’s plea offer, he and his accomplice, Gabriel Aragon, also stole a large duffel bag that contained numerous weapons from the victim’s car.
Guillen, who was arrested on Aug. 5, 2020, had been in custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections on unrelated charges and transferred to the Yuma County jail to face charges in this case.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
