Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson sentenced Anthony Guillen to 22 years in prison on Thursday for his part in the 2019 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo.

Guillen pleaded guilty in August as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors amended the first-degree murder charge against him to second-degree murder.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you