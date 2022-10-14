Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson sentenced Anthony Guillen to 22 years in prison on Thursday for his part in the 2019 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo.
Guillen pleaded guilty in August as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors amended the first-degree murder charge against him to second-degree murder.
The agreement also included a stipulation that Guillen BE sentenced to prison for between 16 and 25 years.
In return for his guilty plea, charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, theft of means of transportation, burglary and two counts of criminal damage against him were dismissed.
Judge Nelson also gave Guillen credit for 771 days that he has already served in custody and ordered he pay more than $11,000 in restitution.
Gonzalez-Bravo’s mother was present at the hearing as well and when given the opportunity to address the court, said while Guillen will eventually be released from prison and be able to live a normal life, she will only ever be able to visit her son at the cemetery.
“For me nothing will ever be normal again,” she said.
Guillen was represented by attorney Wm. Michael Smith.
On Friday, March 8, 2019, at approximately 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 W. 8th St.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island.
The victim, who was later identified as Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
According to Guillen’s plea offer, he and his accomplice, Gabriel Aragon, also stole a large duffel bag that contained numerous weapons from the victim’s car.
Guillen, who was arrested on Aug. 5, 2020, had been in custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections on unrelated charges and transferred to the Yuma County jail to face charges in this case.