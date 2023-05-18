A Yuma County Superior Court Judge on Wednesday granted a defense request for a continuance in the case of a man charged in connection to the robbery of a gas station.
The request was made by attorney Michael Donovan, who informed the court that a plea offer has been made in the case and that he has discussed it with his client.
Donovan represents Justin Decker, who has been charged with one count of robbery. He appeared at the hearing out of custody after being released under the supervision of pretrial supervision in March.
Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Donovan’s request and scheduled Decker’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on June 21.
A prosecutor for the Yuma County Attorney’s Office added afterwards that if Decker does not accept the plea offer at the June hearing, it will be withdrawn.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1 a.m. Feb. 14, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the Chevron, 4120 W. 8th St.
Deputies learned that a man entered the store, approached the two store clerks, and demanded money while motioning toward his waistband.
The man fled the store afterwards with an undisclosed amount of money.
After further investigation and obtaining surveillance footage, deputies were able to identify the vehicle and suspect.
Later that same day, Decker was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail for robbery.