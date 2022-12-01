A Yuma County Superior Court judge granted a continuance on Wednesday, giving the man charged in connection to breaking into a home and committing a sexual assault time to decide whether to take a plea deal.
When asked to provide an update on the status of the case, attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office asked for a continuance, noting he received the plea offer on Tuesday.
Tesoriero represents Antonio Payne, who has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of burglary and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Tesoriero’s request and scheduled Payne’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15.
In March, Yuma police officers responded to the 800 block of West 32nd Street for a report of an intruder who committed a sexual assault.
The initial investigation revealed that a male suspect made entry into a residence and sexually assaulted a female victim.
The suspect then fled the scene.
Investigators from the Yuma Police Department’s sex crimes unit conducted a follow-up investigation which later identified Payne as a suspect.
Payne was located in April and brought in for questioning. A search warrant was also conducted at his residence, where police said evidence was recovered.
As a result, he was arrested and taken into custody.