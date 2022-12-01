A Yuma County Superior Court judge granted a continuance on Wednesday, giving the man charged in connection to breaking into a home and committing a sexual assault time to decide whether to take a plea deal.

When asked to provide an update on the status of the case, attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office asked for a continuance, noting he received the plea offer on Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you