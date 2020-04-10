D’Andre Boode, who admitted that he stabbed the mother of his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in December 2019 will be sentenced to serve a term of probation under the conditions of a plea agreement he entered into Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court.
When asked how he pleaded to an amended charge of attempted aggravated assault per domestic violence, Boode, who is out of custody and under the supervision of pre-trial services, simply said “guilty.”
Boode, who is represented by attorney Richard Edgar, had been charged with one count of aggravated assault per domestic violence and three counts of aggravated assault. In return for his plea of guilty, those charges against him were dismissed.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case explained to Boode that while the attempted aggravated assault per domestic violence charge carries a prison sentencing ranging from six months to 2-1/2 years, with the presumptive sentence being 1-1/2 years, his plea offer stipulates that he be sentenced to three years of probation.
The plea offer also stipulated, he continued, that Boode must complete counseling for domestic violence, substance abuse and anger management.
During the hearing, Judge Nelson asked Boode a series of questions as he took him through the plea agreement, making sure he understood what was happening. He also informed him that the stipulation was not binding on the court. However, if the court decides to impose a sentence other than what is contained in the stipulation, he would have an opportunity to withdraw from the plea.
He then scheduled Boode’s sentencing for 8:30 a.m. on May 7.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 21, Boode was involved in an argument with a woman at his residence, when it suddenly turned physical and he allegedly stabbed her.
The woman then fled the residence and went to a nearby home, where she was let inside. Boode, who had followed the woman, then forced his way into the house and reportedly continued the assault.
When the occupants of the home attempted to stop Boode from assaulting the woman, he allegedly attacked them and began damaging items inside the residence.
One of the occupants sustained injuries caused by a sharp object.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.