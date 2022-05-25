One of the two suspects charged in connection to hitting vehicles while fleeing the scene of a traffic stop has been released from custody under the supervision of pretrial services.
Attorney Julie McDonald made the request on behalf of Eric Granville during a conditions of release hearing held Tuesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court.
In arguing for his release, McDonald informed the court that Granville, who was being sought at the time of the incident, had planned to turn himself in but was arrested before he could do so.
She also stated that Granville has been suffering from seizures while in custody and the medical staff at the jail isn’t treating him.
Furthermore, she added that Granville’s brother, who is a co-defendant in the case, has already been released under pretrial supervision.
The prosecution opposed the request, saying they anticipate filing additional charges against Granville.
Granville, whose bail was set at $20,000, has been charged with possession of burglary tools, possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and theft of means of transportation.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey ultimately granted McDonald’s request and reaffirmed Granville’s next court date for 8:30 a.m. on June 7.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the initial incident happened at around 2:41 p.m. on April 15 when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2005 Cadillac.
Instead of pulling over, 31-year-old Richard Trujillo, who was the driver of the Cadillac, allegedly sped away, hitting several other cars while trying to evade deputies.
Due to the damage sustained in one of the crashes, the Cadillac was rendered inoperable, causing Trujillo and Granville to flee on foot.
While Granville was able to escape, Trujillo was taken into custody with the help of a bystander. No injuries were reported among anyone involved in the collisions.
Three days later, deputies received an anonymous tip regarding a possible sighting of the 34-year-old Granville in a vehicle.
A deputy later located the vehicle at the Chevron gas station on Frontage Road and the Interstate 8 overpass in the Foothills.
Granville was found hiding underneath blankets in the back seat of the vehicle. He was arrested and safely taken into custody.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.