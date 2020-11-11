The 21-year-old man arrested in connection to the murder of an Oregon woman was formally arraigned in South County Justice Court on Tuesday, at which time he was told that a criminal complaint had been filed against him.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Juan Guerrero, Jorge Aguilar learned that he had been charged with one count of 1st-degree murder per domestic violence in the death of 22-year-old Kirstion Fish.
In addition to ordering that Aguilar remain held on a $500,000 cash-only bond, Guerrero also scheduled his next court appearance – a preliminary hearing – for 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.
A preliminary hearing is a hearing at which the judge decides whether there is enough evidence to force the defendant to stand trial.
The case will likely go before the grand jury before then, and it will make the determination.
A preliminary hearing does not determine whether the defendant is “guilty” or “not guilty.”
Guerrero also informed Aguilar, who is planning to hire an attorney, that if he were to post bond, he is required to report to pre-trial services.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 12:16 p.m. Nov. 3, officers responded to the area of Avenue 1E and East 88th Street after receiving a report of a dead person.
Upon their arrival on scene, officers located the body of an unidentified female, who was described at the time as being Anglo or Hispanic, 20 to 30 years of age, with brown hair that had red or pink highlights.
She was identified two days later, on Nov. 5.
The following day, at approximately 4:56 a.m., Aguilar was arrested in connection to Fish’s murder.
This case is still under investigation.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
