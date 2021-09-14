A judge Monday ordered that the 28-year-old man charged in connection to the murder of his girlfriend and her two-year-old son undergo a psychiatric examination to determine his sanity.
Prosecutor Karolyn Kaczorowski of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office requested the exam for Trevon Wilhite in a motion filed earlier this month.
Attorney Raymond Hanna of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who co-represents Wilhite with fellow attorney Richard Parks, said the defense was in agreement with the prosecution’s motion.
Kaczorowski also confirmed during the hearing that the prosecution announced it plans to seek the death penalty against Wilhite for the murders of 25-year old Tamacia Wilder and her two-year-old son, Roy.
Wilhite, who has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder per domestic violence, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond. His next court appearance has been scheduled for Oct. 12.
According to the Yuma Police Department, at approximately 4:24 a.m. Aug. 24, officers responded to the 100 block of South Magnolia Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject.
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male and the bodies of an adult female and a male juvenile.
The adult male, identified as Wilhite, was detained and the YPD’s Investigative Unit was called to the scene.
Wilhite, who was unarmed at the time, was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Yuma County jail.
Yuma police released the names of the two victims the following day.
The preliminary cause of death was said at the time to appear to be severe blunt force trauma.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert