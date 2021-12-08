A man charged in a sexual abuse case involving three children likely will have to decide whether to accept a plea offer or take his case to trial, after a hearing Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Roberto Garcia was employed as a civilian front gate guard at Yuma Proving Ground when the alleged abuse occurred.
Garcia, who is being represented by attorney Robert Treblicock of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, has been charged with a total of eight criminal offenses for allegedly sexually abusing three female juveniles who were under the age of 12.
A Donald hearing was also held, in which Garcia was told of the details of the plea agreement and the risks involved should he go to trial.
In explaining the sentencing ranges that would be involved, prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said while Garcia has no previous convictions, he faces 82-1/2 years in prison if convicted at trial on all the charges against him.
However, under the terms of the plea agreement, Garcia would be sentenced to 10 years in prison, be placed on lifetime probation and required to register as a sex offender.
After the hearing, Treblicock asked for a week’s continuance to give his client time to consider the plea and make a final decision as to whether he would accept it.
Since the prosecution did not object, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Treblicock’s request and scheduled Garcia’s next hearing for 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.
Garcia, who was arrested in July, remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
