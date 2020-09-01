The individual arrested in connection to the Aug. 22 fatal shooting at the Econo Lodge Motel returned to Yuma Justice Court via video feed Monday afternoon for his arraignment.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart, 24-year-old Izak Lucero was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against him.
Lucero was also informed that he was charged with five separate offenses: alleged second-degree murder, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are felonies.
Lucero was represented by Attorney William Knopf of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office. Prosecutor Claudia Gonzalez attended telephonically on behalf of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office.
While Lucero indicated that someone intended to hire a private defense attorney on his behalf, he said he was unsure of when that may happen. In the interim, Judge Stewart appointed the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office to represent his case.
Lucero’s next court appearance – a preliminary hearing – has been scheduled for Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., in the event that no probable cause is found for his case to move on to Superior Court.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
According to the Yuma Sun archives, 24-year-old Lucero was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the Aug. 22 shooting in which one man, identified as 21-year-old Luis Delgadillo, was killed and another was seriously wounded.
At approximately 10:48 p.m. Aug. 22, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Econo Lodge Motel at 2151 S. Fourth Ave. Upon their arrival, according to Yuma police, Delgadillo was found to have been shot multiple times and pronounced deceased at the scene. The second individual was found to have been shot once and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
According to Yuma police, Lucero was one of three individuals taken into custody Wednesday following a vehicle pursuit from which the occupants eventually attempted to flee on foot. All three were apprehended with the assistance of Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents.
Lucero was initially booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of first-degree murder, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of narcotics.