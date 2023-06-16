Death Row Prisoner Released

This undated booking photo shows Barry Lee Jones, who was released from prison in Arizona on Thursday.

PHOENIX – The man convicted of the 1994 murder of a Tucson girl and at one time sentenced to death was released from prison Thursday.

In a deal, Barry Lee Jones agreed to plead guilty to a single count of second degree murder in the death of Rachel Gray. That is based on his admission that he failed to seek medical care for the girl.

