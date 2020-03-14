A jury on Friday found Jesus Andres Gonzalez guilty of first-degree felony murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man during a series of home invasions committed in July 2017.
Gonzalez, at the conclusion of a five week trial, was also convicted of three counts of burglary, six counts of aggravated assault, and one count of kidnapping.
The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Leondre Richards, in which Gonzalez and four others committed three home invasions looking for drugs and money, with his murder happening at the last home.
Gonzalez faces a mandatory life prison sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder. Also charged in the case were Daniel Castillo, Daniel Contreras, Juan Pablo Torres and Kerein Patrick Hamilton.
The five men and seven women who served on the jury also determined that 10 of the 12 offenses were dangerous in nature - meaning that they involved the discharge, use or threatening exhibition of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument or the intentional or knowing infliction of serious physical injury on another person.
All dangerous offenses require mandatory prison time, regardless of whether or not they are a person’s first ever conviction. They also all carry enhanced prison time as opposed to non-dangerous offenses.
Attorneys Megan Gallagher and James Eustace of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. Gonzalez was represented by attorney Michael Donovan.
Jurors deliberated for most of the afternoon before returning their verdicts late Friday. Superior Court Judge David Haws, who presided over the trial, which began in early February, set a status hearing regarding sentencing for 8:30 a.m. on April 22.
The first home invasion occurred at a house on 20th Avenue, but the suspects, two of whom were armed, fled the scene when the resident pulled his own gun in self-defense.
At the second home, which was on 9th Avenue, the suspects allegedly tied up the resident and pistol whipped him before leaving empty-handed.
In the third home invasion, Yuma police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1600 block of West 8th Street, where officers located two victims with gunshot wounds.
The male victim, now known to be Richards, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female victim, who is now known to be Richards’ mother, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she was then flown to Phoenix for further treatment.
Torres, who was the driver and provided the guns that were used, was sentenced to 16 years in prison with credit for 597 days already served in February 2019. He was also ordered to pay more than $5,500 in restitution jointly with his co-defendants. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a plea agreement in January 20.
Hamilton, who also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a plea agreement, was sentenced on March 11, 2019, to 15 years in prison with credit for 608 days previously served. He was also ordered to pay more than $5,500 in restitution jointly with his co-defendants.
Castillo, who is represented by attorney Paul Abbate, has a change-of-plea hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 19 while Contreras, who is represented by Bill Fox of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office, has a change-of-plea hearing at 8:30 a.m. on April 9.