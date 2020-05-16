The 60-year-old man who was arrested earlier this week after an armed homeowner detained him for breaking into his house was formally arraigned in South County Justice Court on Friday, at which time he was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against him.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Juan Guerrero via video feed from the county jail, Ruben Chavoya learned that he had been charged with one felony count of burglary.
In addition to appointing the Yuma County Public Defenders Office to represent him, Judge Guerrero also scheduled his next court appearance — a preliminary hearing — for June 2. Chavoya remains in custody at the Yuma County jail.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a burglary in progress at approximately 6:01 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1600 block of East County 17 ¾ Street.
The suspect, now identified as Chavoya, had allegedly entered the residence and was confronted by the homeowner.
The homeowner was able to call 911 and detain him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.
Chavoya, who was armed with a walking stick at the time, was compliant and disarmed prior to the arrival of deputies.
He was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for burglary and criminal trespass, as well as a felony warrant for failure to appear.
He made his initial appearance in South County Justice Court later that same morning before Judge Guerrero, who informed him of the allegations against him, and set his bond at $10,000.
In a YCSO press release, Sheriff Leon Wilmot commended the homeowner for taking action and protecting their residence, and reminded the public that if you see something, say something and, if able to do so safely, do something.
