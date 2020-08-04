U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported that a 33-year-old man from Mexico died Saturday from injuries he sustained after he fell from a section of the border wall a week ago.
“We would like to express our condolences to his family,” the agency said in a statement.
Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector found the man lying in an open field near County 23rd Street on July 26. He said he fell from the border wall while attempting to climb over it.
Agent Vincent Dulesky, of the Yuma Sector Public Affairs Office, said the border fence in that area is 30 feet tall. No other information is being released at this time.
Agents immediately rendered aid to the man and called the San Luis Fire Department for further medical assistance.
He was then transported by SLFD ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The man was later declared deceased Aug. 1 by physicians at the hospital.