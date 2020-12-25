Most of the time Yuma native Paul Franco can be found wearing his button-down blue shirt under the hood of a pickup truck or some other type of vehicle, but come a certain time of year he is in a red suit and donning a long white beard.
Franco, who has been a mechanic for the Yuma Sector Border Patrol for 27 years, put on a Santa suit 35 years ago to help out some family friends and hasn’t stopped.
He has been putting a red suit on – with some upgrades – every year since then and looks forward to the opportunity “to be Santa” each holiday season so he can spread Christmas cheer.
“Way back when my daughter (Andrea) was five or six years old, my friends needed a Santa, so we said, ‘hey we’ll play Santa,” Franco said.
He added that his wife Alicia, daughter, and son-in-law Carlo are still strong supporters and proponents of him being Santa.
“My first suit was plastic, now I have four and they are all real,” Franco said.
In year’s past, Franco has used his Santa suit to participate in non-profit and charity events, visit retirement homes, to help deliver toys to foster kids, and to appear in the Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade.
He also plays Santa for the Yuma Sector’s own Santa Comes to the Sector holiday event in which employee’s children get to have their picture taken with him.
“We open our hearts up and try to help out a lot of people in need,” Franco said. “We do it because it’s so much fun. And the kids enjoy it.
He added that, “It brings happiness to the kids and it brings joy to my wife and I and our family,” he continued. “We like to give back.”
A Vietnam veteran, Franco doesn’t stop helping others when the holidays are over. He volunteers his time throughout the entire year at Yuma Regional Medical Center and for the Arizona Children’s Association.
He also serves as a board member and coach for the Yuma Boys Baseball League (YBBL). And he has previously volunteered at the Crossroads Mission and with his church.
Sadly, however, Franco said he has had to postpone his Santa duties this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For now though, he is really looking forward to next year when he hopes he will be able to put the suit on again.
