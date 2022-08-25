Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting on Tuesday afternoon that left one man with a gunshot wound in the leg.
According to spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the incident happened at approximately 12:16 p.m.., with deputies responding to the front gates at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma for a report of a shooting disturbance.
Deputies learned that a man and a woman drove to the air station’s main entrance and asked for help, saying the man had been shot in the leg.
The man initially reported that he had been shot at a shopping center in Somerton but was unable to provide a description of a suspect.
During the course of the investigation, however, it was later determined that the woman allegedly shot him.
Capt. Brett Vannier, Communication Strategy and Operations (COMMSTRAT) Director at MCAS Yuma, added that the Marine and civilian police officers at the front gate, after assessing the situation, notified the Yuma Police Department and called an ambulance.
“MCAS Yuma first responders are trained and prepared to respond to a variety of emergencies and are honored to be able to assist the local community,” Vannier said.
The man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
The woman, identified as 31-year-old Delicia Maria Markovich, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon per domestic violence.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.