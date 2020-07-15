Man faces 2 felonies in mask incident at yogurt shop

A criminal complaint has been filed by the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, charging the 64-year-old man who allegedly brandished a gun and caused a disturbance outside a yogurt shop in the Foothills on Thursday with two felony offenses.
The complaint charges Steven Covington with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of disorderly conduct in the incident.
The situation allegedly occurred due to Covington not wanting to wear a face mask and gloves, which the store was requiring of all its customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Covington, who posted a $25,000 bond, appeared out of custody for Tuesday’s hearing in Yuma Justice Court, which was before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart.
A victim in the incident was also present at the hearing and asked that Covington be taken back into custody, saying he was unstable and as such should be considered a danger to the community.
“He is a continued threat to me, my family, my business and my customers,” the victim told the court. “When I ejected him from the store, he pulled a gun and waved it at me. He acted like he was on drugs.”
An attorney from the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who was representing Covington only for the purpose of the hearing, waived a formal reading of the complaint and entered not guilty pleas to the charges.
In addition to appointing the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office to represent Covington, Stewart also scheduled his next court appearance — a preliminary hearing — for July 30 at 4 p.m.
He further ordered that Covington be fitted with an electronic monitor and that he submit to drug screening.
Stewart also advised Covington that if he has a positive in any of his drug tests, or if he misses one, he could be taken back into custody.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:17 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the Tiki Hut Frozen Yogurt, 11274 S. Fortuna Road.
It was reported that a man, later identified as Covington, entered the store while not wearing a face mask. An employee explained to him that gloves and a face mask were required in order to be served, and that the business would provide them to him if needed.
Covington reportedly became upset and began dispensing frozen yogurt into his bare hands before eventually being escorted out of the store by an employee.
Once outside, Covington went back to his vehicle, allegedly retrieved a handgun, and began following the employee back to the store’s entrance.
The employee, however, was able to lock the door before Covington could get inside, at which time YCSO said he began pointing the gun at the employee. He then reportedly tried to gain entry into the business next door, while still holding the handgun.
Covington fled the area prior to deputies arriving, but was located a short time later, still in possession of the handgun.
Deputies were able to disarm Covington and arrest him without further incident.
He was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misconduct involving weapons and disorderly conduct.