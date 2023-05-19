The man accused of assaulting an 89-year-old woman inside a tailor shop earlier this week returned to Yuma Justice Court Thursday for his arraignment.
During the hearing Judge Gregory Stewart informed 72-year-old James Oakley that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with four felony offenses.
Oakley, who appeared in custody in a wheelchair with attorney Ray Hanna by his side, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage and burglary.
Hanna, who is the head of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, was only appearing on Oakley’s behalf for the hearing and waived the formal reading of the complaint and advisement of his client’s rights.
Prosecutor Steve Kiholm of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office also requested that Oakley’s bond be increased, stating that he believed the defendant posed a danger to the community.
“The defendant hit the victim with a brick multiple times,” Kiholm said. “He said he wanted to watch her die.”
Saying Oakley was a violent person who had three previous convictions, one of the victim’s sons informed the court he was opposed to any bond being set.
“I saw a sign outside that this was a justice court, you can prove that today,” he said. “He thought he had killed my mother.”
In addition to increasing Oakley’s bond to $750,000 cash-only, Stewart set his next court appearance for 4 p.m. on May 26 for a preliminary hearing.
At approximately 5:17 p.m. on Monday, Yuma police officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred in the 3300 block of South 8th Avenue.
The investigation revealed that a man threw a brick through the front window of Rose’s Alterations and entered the building.
Once inside, he assaulted the woman with a brick, a cane and threw a sewing machine at her.
He fled the scene on foot afterward, leaving the victim inside. She was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where she is in stable condition.
The man was later in the same area in a trailer behind the business, police said.
Oakley allegedly started a fire during his arrest and when smoke was seen, officers took him out of the trailer.
He was transported to YRMC where he remained until being medically cleared by doctors on Tuesday evening and transferred to the Yuma County jail.