A driver allegedly lost control of his car Tuesday evening and crashed into a Yuma home.
According to the Yuma Police Department, at 8:49 p.m., an officer heard the sound of screeching tires and observed in his rearview mirror a vehicle that was driving recklessly.
The officer made a u-turn and was waved down by witnesses pointing to a vehicle that had collided into a residence in the 700 block of South 20th Avenue.
The initial investigation revealed a 28-year-old male, identified as Guadalupe Pelayo, was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger recklessly when he allegedly lost control and collided with an occupied residence, YPD said.
Pelayo was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and was taken into custody. He was booked on several felony charges, including endangerment and reckless driving.
There was a 29-year-old female passenger in the vehicle. Neither the driver nor the passenger reported any injuries.
There were seven victims ranging from ages 1 to 53 inside the residence. No injuries were reported from the occupants of the residence.
The Red Cross was notified to aid the displaced family.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time, YPD said.
This case is under investigation.
YPD asks anyone with any information about this case to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.