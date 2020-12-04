A Yuma County man is going to prison after pleading guilty to molestation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor earlier this year in a plea offer.
On Wednesday, Superior Court Judge David Haws sentenced Jody Rex Brown to 20 years in prison, with credit for 245 days previously served, on the molestation charge and lifetime probation for the attempted sexual exploitation charge.
He is also required to register as a sex offender.
Brown, who was represented by attorney Antonio Bustamante of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, pled guilty to the offenses in October.
In return for his guilty plea, 23 other felony offenses against him were dismissed, including 19 counts of sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of furnishing harmful items to a minor and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, on March 31, Amberly’s Place contacted the agency to report that a sex offense against a child may have taken place.
Deputies responded and launched an investigation, which led to a search warrant being issued and served on Brown’s residence, where additional items of evidence were located.
Brown was located the following day, on April 1, and subsequently arrested.
Court documents also show that the alleged abuse started sometime in February and continued through March.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.