Alfredo Zendejas, who was charged with burglary and trafficking in stolen property, has been sentenced to prison.
Zandejas was sentenced in Yuma County Superior Court Thursday morning, receiving a 3 1/2-year-prison sentence for each of the charges by Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson.
The prison sentences, however, are to be served concurrently – meaning at the same time.
In addition to giving Zendejas credit for 206 days that he has already served in custody, Judge Nelson also ordered that he pay more than $5,300 in restitution to the victims.
“The court finds that a prison sentence is appropriate,” Judge Nelson said.
Zendejas, who was represented by attorney Richard Edgar, pleaded guilty to the offenses in two separate plea offers from prosecutors early last month.
In return for his guilty pleas, charges of theft, trafficking in stolen property and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor against him were dismissed.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were looking into a string of burglaries in the south county area, which ultimately led to Zendejas being identified as a suspect.
At the time of his arrest, Zendejas was also allegedly found to be in possession of property from one of the burglaries, as well as a handgun.
Deputies also served a search warrant at multiple residences associated with Zendejas and discovered more stolen property from some of the burglaries being investigated.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.