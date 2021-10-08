A 31-year-old Yuma man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested on new felony charges following an incident early Thursday morning outside a liquor store in which a police officer’s weapon accidentally discharged.
Sgt. Lori Franklin, a spokesperson for the Yuma Police Department, said the incident happened at approximately 12:53 a.m. when officers spotted Luis Arellano’s vehicle in the drive thru at Quality Liquor, 2087 S. 4th Avenue.
Upon seeing officers, Arellano, who was the driver, backed up and pulled forward several times, hitting another vehicle and several marked Yuma police cars, causing one patrol car to strike an officer who was standing behind it.
“(Arellano) caused an estimated $2,000 worth of damage to all of the vehicles,” Franklin said
Franklin added that Arellano also nearly missed hitting an officer during the attempt to get away. While there were no reports of any injuries, an officer’s weapon accidentally discharged.
“It was not a trigger pull,” Franklin said. “We don’t know yet whether it was a malfunction or a tactical error.”
Arellano, whose warrant was for a probation violation, was arrested and later booked into the Yuma County jail on numerous felony charges to include: aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a weapon, possession of narcotics for sale and endangerment.
The case remains under investigation.
Arellano, who has an extensive criminal history, made his initial appearance in Yuma Justice Court later the same afternoon, at which time he was informed of the charges against him.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.