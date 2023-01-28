Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning.
Tania Pavlak, a spokesperson for the YCSO, said that at approximately 12:12 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of South Vaughn Avenue for a report of a shooting disturbance with one victim.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim, a 31-year-old man, who had apparent gunshot wounds.
He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a Rural Metro Fire Department ambulance.
The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau also responded and assumed the investigation.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.