There are few things as heartwarming as being able to thank the person who saved your life. Or in this case, the canine – which is what happened on Friday when Dionte Stephens got to meet Yuma Sector Border Patrol’s Bena and her human partner Border Patrol agent J. Moreno.
Stephens was involved was involved in a car accident that left him disoriented and confused, and, as a result, he wandered one-quarter mile away from the scene and into dense salt cedars, Border Patrol shared.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 3:22 a.m. on Wednesday, with deputies responding to the desert area of East County 5th Street and South Avenue 18 ¾E in Dome Valley for a report of a single-vehicle collision.
The driver called 911 to report the collision but seemed disoriented and lost contact with emergency dispatch. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the vehicle, but not the driver.
A search was initiated with National Guard soldiers, Yuma Border Patrol agents, CBP Air & Marine Operations, YCSO volunteers and its Search and Rescue team all attempting to locate Stephens in the area’s rugged terrain for several hours, but he could not be found.
“During the initial search, deputies found the vehicle had leapt over a canal and collided with a fence,” YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak previously said. “The canal was also searched thoroughly as it appeared the driver may have fallen into it.”
Canine Bena, however, was able to track Stephens to a thick area of salt cedars approximately one-quarter mile from the accident location.
When Stephens was found at about 12:58 p.m. he was unresponsive and in critical need of medical attention. Agents had to use a machete to cut away the trees to reach him.
BORSTAR agents treated Stephens for severe dehydration, stabilized him, and turned him over to Tri Valley paramedics. He was subsequently transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for advanced care.
Stephens called K9 Bena his “guardian angel,” Border Patrol said.
