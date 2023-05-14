One person was arrested early Friday morning after members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) served a search warrant at his residence, in which drugs, cash and guns were found.

According to information provided by Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the search warrant was executed at approximately 6:44 a.m. at a home in the 12000 block of East 34th Place.

