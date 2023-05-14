One person was arrested early Friday morning after members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) served a search warrant at his residence, in which drugs, cash and guns were found.
According to information provided by Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the search warrant was executed at approximately 6:44 a.m. at a home in the 12000 block of East 34th Place.
With the assistance of YCSO canine Aisha, YCNTF members found approximately 7.58 ounces of methamphetamine, items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales, and multiple firearms when they searched the residence.
Additionally, the methamphetamine had an estimated street value of more than $4,300.
The target of the search warrant, 56-year-old Vincent Pugliese, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of weapons by prohibited possessor and misconduct involving weapons.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to call (928) 783-4427 or (928) 78-Crime to remain anonymous to report any suspected drug activity, or visit its website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.