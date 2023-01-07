A 25-year-old man has been arrested following an early morning shooting in Yuma.
According to Lt. Pete Olea, Yuma police officers responded to the 2000 block of South 4th Avenue at approximately 1:32 a.m. Friday in response to a report of shots being fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in the area who was recklessly waving a handgun and took him into custody.
The investigation revealed that the man, identified as Alejandro Roberto Montes-Jimenez, shot at two victims at separate locations in the area.
Montes-Jimenez was booked into the Yuma County jail on five felony charges.
Those charges are two counts of disorderly conduct and one count each of attempted second-degree murder, criminal damage and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
While no injuries were reported, property damage was estimated to be about $2,500.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call YPD (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.