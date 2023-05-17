A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly attacking an 89-year-old woman inside a Yuma business on Monday.
At approximately 5:17 p.m., Yuma police officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred in the 3300 block of S 8th Ave., according to information provided by Sgt. Lori Franklin.
The investigation revealed that an older man threw a brick through the front window of Rose’s Alterations and entered the building.
Once inside the shop he assaulted the woman with a brick, a cane and threw a sewing machine at her.
He fled the scene on foot afterwards, leaving the victim inside. She was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where she is in stable condition.
The man was later in the same area in a trailer behind the business.
“It appears he had started a fire, and when smoke was seen, officers took him out of the trailer,” Sgt. Franklin said.
He was also transported to YRMC where he needs to be medically cleared by doctors before being booked into the Yuma County jail.
His name has not been released yet and this remains an active investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.