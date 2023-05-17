A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly attacking an 89-year-old woman inside a Yuma business on Monday.

At approximately 5:17 p.m., Yuma police officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred in the 3300 block of S 8th Ave., according to information provided by Sgt. Lori Franklin.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you