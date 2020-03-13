There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Yuma County, but at least one person is being tested for the illness, according to Sunset Health Clinics.
“We are NOT aware of any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Yuma County. A patient was seen in our San Luis clinic yesterday that met the criteria for additional observation and testing for symptoms consistent with respiratory illness,” a Sunset press release says. “Results of testing will provide confirmation of the type of viral or bacterial infection if any in the days ahead. There is absolutely no reason to be alarmed by this.”
On a separate Facebook post, the agency noted, “Sunset Health Clinics are accustomed to seeing patients during the cold and flu season who have symptoms consistent with viral and bacterial respiratory infections. We have screening protocols in place which protect staff and patients from a risk management and exposure perspective.”
“Our San Luis clinic did have a patient present the morning of March 11, 2020 which met screening criteria consistent with viral respiratory infection, including the Coronavirus. The San Luis Sunset Health clinic is NOT closed & employees of the health center are NOT on lockdown. Protocols from the CDC & ADHS are being followed in our provision of care activities,” the Facebook post noted.
“Appropriate notifications were made to the Yuma County Health Department and further instruction for follow up and testing is in progress. All safety & risk measures were implemented, followed appropriately & consistent with guidelines,” Sunset said.
Yuma County’s spokesperson Kevin Tunell said that the county is aware of the situation but stressed that they are paying close attention to news about presumptive positives and positives, which will likely be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health.
If there is any news about local positive tests or presumptive positive tests, that information will go immediately on to the County’s coronavirus webpage, he said.
Tunell highly recommends that people use the webpage created to consolidate information on the coronavirus. This webpage contains information on where there have been confirmed cases, whom to contact for testing and when to get tested.
The page can be found at https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/ - click on the Yuma County COVID-19 Coronavirus 2019 UPDATES link at the top of the page.
“Please do not panic,” Sunset emphasized, noting, “All providers in Yuma County are working together as we continuously prepare our environments and educate our staff to provide a high level of patient care.”