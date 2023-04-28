Isidro Pantoja-Ramirez, 57, of Mexicali, Mexico, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
It is alleged that on March 24, 2023, Pantoja-Ramirez was stopped while in a vehicle at a Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8, just east of Yuma.
During a search of Pantoja-Ramirez’s vehicle, agents found a total of 16 packages hidden within the tailgate and spare tire of his vehicle.
The total weight of the packages was more than 150 pounds, and they contained a substance that field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.
A conviction for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $1,000,000, and up to lifetime supervised release.
An indictment is a method by which a person is charged with criminal activity and raises no inference of guilt.
An individual is presumed innocent until evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Yuma Office, is conducting the investigation in this case. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua B. Tesoriero, District of Arizona, Yuma, is handling the prosecution.
Tesoriero is a former attorney of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office.