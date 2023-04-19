A California man has been indicted after allegedly trying to bring more than 100 pounds of meth through the U.S. Port of Entry at San Luis, Ariz.
David Daniel Gallegos, 21, of Pomona, Calif., was indicted last week on two counts: importation of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, “On March 14, 2023, Gallegos applied for admission into the United States from Mexico via a vehicle lane at the San Luis Port of Entry in San Luis, Arizona.
“United States Customs and Border Protection officers conducted an inspection that revealed a total of 103 packages hidden within the vehicle’s doors, rear quarter panel, and center console. The total weight of the packages was 104.47 pounds, and they contained a white substance that field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.”
Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000,000, and up to lifetime supervised release.
An indictment is the method by which a person is charged with criminal activity and raises no inference of guilt. An individual is presumed innocent until evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Homeland Security Investigations, Yuma Office, is conducting the investigation in this case. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph K. Nwoga, District of Arizona, Yuma, is handling the prosecution.