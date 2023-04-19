A California man has been indicted after allegedly trying to bring more than 100 pounds of meth through the U.S. Port of Entry at San Luis, Ariz.

David Daniel Gallegos, 21, of Pomona, Calif., was indicted last week on two counts: importation of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

