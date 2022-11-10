A federal grand jury in Phoenix has returned a two-count indictment against a Mexican national on drug trafficking-related charges.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, 27-year-old Edwin Francisco Cubillas was charged with intent to distribute fentanyl and importation of fentanyl.
A conviction for each of the charged offenses carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.
The indictment alleges that on Sept. 26, Cubillas entered the United States through U.S. Port of Entry at San Luis, Ariz.
While at the port, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 16 packages containing blue circular pills that tested positive for fentanyl hidden in Cubilla’s car.
The combined weight of the packages exceeded 71 pounds (32 kilograms).
An indictment is simply a method by which a person is charged with criminal offenses and does not relate to guilt or innocence. An individual is presumed innocent until evidence is presented to a jury.