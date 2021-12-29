Yuma police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person wounded.
According to information provided by Sgt. Lori Franklin, the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, in the 300 block of East Giss Parkway.
Franklin said the victim, whose name is not being released, was driving a red pickup eastbound on Giss Parkway when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside and fired several shots.
No suspect information or vehicle description is currently available.
Officers responded to the scene moments later for a report of shots fired in the area but were not able to locate any signs of a crime scene.
The victim was later taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The hospital, as required by law, then reported the incident to the Yuma Police Department.