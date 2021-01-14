A man was injured Wednesday in Yuma after a fuel truck ignited, according to the Yuma Fire Department.
Around 3:45 p.m., YFD received a call regarding a fuel truck on fire at Taylor Farms, 4375 E. Gila Ridge Road. While en route, YFD received a report of an explosion and an injured person.
Arriving YFD personnel found a 6,000-gallon fuel truck burning near a bulk fuel tank.
A Rural/Metro ambulance crew was also on scene treating an injured person.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain and bring the fire under control before the bulk tanks could ignite.
The truck was transferring fuel to a bulk tank when there was an explosion and the truck began to burn.
The operator had been on top of the truck’s tank when the explosion occurred.
The Rural/Metro ambulance was nearby, saw the smoke and responded, treating the operator of the truck for burn injuries. YFD paramedics, working with the Rural Metro team, transported the victim to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment. He was later transferred to a Phoenix-area hospital.
The rear section of the truck was heavily damaged in the explosion and fire. After the fire was extinguished, the remaining fuel from the truck had to be transferred to another fuel truck.
The cause of the initial ignition and explosion has not yet been determined.