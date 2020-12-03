A 34-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car Tuesday evening, according to the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda reported that the incident happened at approximately 5:51 p.m.at 3381 E. County 15th Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a man, who had sustained multiple leg fractures and a possible fracture to his hip, lying on the roadway
Paramedics, stabilized the fractures and placed the man in full cervical spine precautions. He was then transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by SCFD ambulance.
The motorcycle driver, who was traveling eastbound on County 15th Street, was attempting to make a u-turn when the collision occurred.
An oncoming small hatchback car swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting him, but the motorcycle still struck the vehicle at an angle, launching the rider over the car and onto the shoulder of the road.
Due to the severity of his injuries, the motorcycle rider was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
The Somerton Police Department is investigating.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.