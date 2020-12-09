The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department reported that a 63-year-old man was injured Monday evening after losing control of his car.
Battalion Chief Louie Carlos said the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the area of Highway 95 and milepost 7.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a blue Audi TT with damage to the front driver side of the vehicle.
The driver, who had sustained injuries to his head, was placed on spinal mobile restrictions and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
He had told firefighters that he had been traveling north on Highway 95 when he swerved to miss some debris on the road.
In doing so, he said that he lost control of his vehicle and struck a power pole.
The incident is under investigation by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
