The man who drove the getaway vehicle when two residences were robbed at gunpoint changed his plea to guilty Wednesday during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court.
Appearing out of custody with his attorney Joshua Cordova by his side, Jacob Preciado pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted armed robbery.
In return for his guilty plea, two charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon against him were dismissed.
In explaining the terms of the plea agreement, Superior Court Judge David Haws informed Preciado that probation was available and that as a condition of that probation, he could be sentenced to up to a year in the county jail.
He could also receive a prison sentence ranging from two years to eight years and nine months.
Haws added that while sentencing has been left to the discretion of the court, the plea does stipulate that a second case against Preciado will be dismissed.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 22.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, in October 2021 deputies were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in the 3000 block of West 8th Street.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were told that four masked individuals had entered the victim’s residence and demanded money while displaying firearms. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money and items, they ran out of the residence.
The same four masked individuals then went to a neighboring residence and attempted to gain entry. When the victim opened the door, two of the suspects pointed firearms and demanded money.
However, they fled the area after the victim threatened to call law enforcement.
Moments later, a witness observed five individuals jump a fence into the Ironwood Golf Course and get into a vehicle parked on the adjacent canal.
Unbeknownst to them, the witness followed the vehicle and relayed its location until deputies were in the vicinity.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop in the area of the Neighborhood Walmart, 2675 W. 8th St.
Once the vehicle stopped, two of the individuals fled on foot, while Preciado and two others were arrested.