A 22-year-old man drove himself to Yuma Regional Medical Center after being shot Monday evening, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the incident happened at approximately 8:18 p.m., with officers responding to the 1200 block of South. 8th Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers learned that a disturbance occurred in the roadway, resulting in one adult male being shot.
“The shooting appears to have stemmed from an incident of road-rage,” Franklin said.
The individual who was shot is said to have sustained serious injuries.
No further information is available at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.