A car collision Wednesday evening claimed the life of one man and left two other people seriously injured.
At approximately 5:23 p.m., Yuma police responded to a report of a collision with injuries in the 4300 block of East 32nd Street.
The initial investigation revealed a 2019 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on 32nd Street when a 2001 Toyota Camry failed to yield while making a left turn from a private drive, YPD reported. Due to the failure to yield, the Honda Accord collided with the Toyota Camry.
Two individuals occupied the Toyota Camry. The driver was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. The front-seat passenger was transported to YRMC with serious injuries. Additionally, the 47-year-old female driver of the Honda Accord was transported to YRMC with serious injuries, YPD reported.
The collision is still under investigation, according to YPD.