The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office reported that one man was killed and another person seriously injured in a two-vehicle injury collision that happened early Saturday morning at County 14th Street and Avenue C.
According to YCSO spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak, the crash happened at approximately 4:40 a.m., with deputies responding to the location for a report of a two-vehicle collision with injuries.
The initial investigation revealed that a white 2013 Toyota van was traveling eastbound on County 14th Street approaching Avenue C, while a white 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer four-door sedan was traveling northbound on Avenue C at the same time.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, however, reportedly did not stop for the stop sign posted at the intersection and traveled into the path of the Toyota, YCSO said.
As a result, the front of the Toyota struck the driver’s side of the Mitsubishi. The impact caused the Toyota to roll onto the driver’s side of the vehicle, colliding with a power pole.
The Mitsubishi came to rest in a field northeast of the intersection.
Both drivers were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, 31-year-old Johnathan Oscar Vasquez of Yuma, later died from his injuries.
The collision is still under investigation and it is currently not known whether alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org.